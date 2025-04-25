Foundation days of all states to be celebrated in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, April 25 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that her government will celebrate the foundation day of every state in Delhi to honour the diverse cultures and foster a sense of pride among its residents.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Dialogue' organised by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at the Constitution Club here, CM Gupta said: "The BJP government has decided to celebrate the foundation day of every state in Delhi to honour the diverse cultures and foster a sense of pride among its residents."

She also discussed the government's vision for a developed Delhi, saying that the path to a developed India passes through Delhi and highlighted continuous efforts towards improve the city’s infrastructure and make it more beautiful.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the event that was chaired by former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.

Sachdeva remarked that the process of building a developed India, initiated 11 years ago, needs to unite all states. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives like ‘Startup India’ and ‘Skill India’ have yielded positive results, enhancing the country’s global standing.

In a related development, the Delhi BJP organised ‘Samman Abhiyan Seminars’ at four different locations as part of events to mark Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

At the seminar held in Rajendra Nagar, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh addressed the gathering along with New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

State General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia, the convener of the programme, said that in addition to Rajendra Nagar, seminars were also held in the Mundka Assembly constituency, where BJP National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar and National President of SC Morcha Lal Singh Arya participated.

In the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri were present.

Addressing the event in Rajendra Nagar, Tarun Chugh said that ‘Samman Abhiyan Seminars’ are being held across the country to honour the legacy of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He stated that it is the BJP government that has truly paid tribute to Babasaheb’s contributions to the nation.

