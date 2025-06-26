Foundation laid for Akhanda Godavari project in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 26 Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat laid the foundation stone for the Akhanda Godavari project on the banks of the river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

The Union Minister performed bhumi puja for the Rs. 94.44 crore project in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Shekhawat said that this transformative cultural-tourism project will boost heritage tourism, ushering in a new era for Godavari’s spiritual and economic landscape.

He stated that the project under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) will revitalise the iconic Havelock Bridge, redevelop Pushkar Ghat, create a Kadiyam Nursery Experience Centre, and enhance pilgrim infrastructure at Nidadavolu.

The Union Minister revealed that the project will provide direct and indirect employment to 8,000 people through the expansion of hotels, restaurants, transportation and other sectors locally.

The Akhanda Godavari project is aimed at attracting 35 lakh tourists by 2035.

Shekhawat said that seven tourism projects worth Rs 450 crore have been sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that at the request of the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the foundation stone is being laid for many projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He praised the efforts of Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, and MP Purandeshwari in designing the projects.

The Central Minister said that the Centre is contributing to the development of the tourism sector through schemes like Swadeshi Darshan, Prasad, SASCI, Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) and others, thereby making India a tourist destination.

He pointed out that through the Swadeshi Darshan Scheme, it provided support for Kakinada Hope Island, Koringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Pulicat Lake, Maipadu Beach, and for Shalihundam, Bavikonda, and Amaravati as part of the Buddhist Circuit.

He mentioned that Araku, Borra Caves, Lambasingi and Suryalanka beaches are being developed through Swadeshi Darshan 2.0.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said that development is possible with strong leadership. He said the launching of several projects in the state during the last one year shows what the double-engine government can achieve.

The Central Minister and Deputy CM also inaugurated the Regional Science Laboratory on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram and performed bhumi puja for the permanent campus buildings of the Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy in the Diwancheruvu Reserve Forest.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said that several projects like the reconstruction of the Havelock bridge, the development of the Pushkara ghats, continuous performance of Harati to Godavari, and development of the Kota Sathemma Talli temple at Nidadavole would be taken up soon.

Durgesh said the Akhanda Godavari project would be completed by the time of Pushkaralu-2027. If Pushkara ghats are developed, nearly 15 to 20 lakh pilgrims can turn up there every year.

He stated that the Akhanda Godavari project would add a new charm to the Godavari’s catchment areas. As per the plans, 54 spans would be erected over a length of 2.7 km.

The spans would have different themes, each reflecting the history of Rajamahendravaram and of Andhra Pradesh. Waterfalls, glass bridges, gaming zones, space themes, urban hot craft bazaars, hanging gardens, hologram zoos, time travel, rail museum and aquarium tunnels would be established or developed under the proposed plan.

