Four arrested for beating man to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 Delhi Police have arrested four men from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh who had thrashed a 24-year-old man leading to his death in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, Ramesh Kumar, Gopal and Pushpender.

According to the police, on September 20, a person named Hafiz, a resident of New Seemapuri, died at the GTB Hospital following a physical assault.

Upon investigating the matter, it was revealed that on the intervening night of September 19 and 20, a 50-year-old woman was walking when Hafiz tried to snatch her belongings.

“In response, the woman raised an alarm, drawing the attention of some unidentified persons who then thrashed Hafiz,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena.

“After the incident, Hafiz returned home with the help of passersby, but he felt unwell the next morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away,” said the DCP.

“With the assistance of human intelligence and after scanning CCTV footage, the police successfully identified the culprits,” said the DCP.

"It was later revealed that the suspects had fled Delhi following the incident. Subsequently, a police team conducted further technical analysis, leading to the arrest of the main suspect. Three more accused involved in the case were apprehended later,” the DCP said.

