Four arrested for conversion in UP

Rae Bareli, Jan 10 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli have arrested four people for allegedly converting innocent women and children to Christianity by luring them with promises of “good food and English education”.

Those arrested have been identified as Ram Prakash a.k.a. Daniel, Pradeep Kumar, Deshraj and Manoj Kumar.

Police said that one Pushpraj had informed UP 112 that Ram Prakash had organised a prayer on Monday evening to lure innocent women, children to embrace Christianity.

Kheeron SO, Devendra Singh said the meeting was held at the residence of Pradeep Kumar Kori.

“A team reached the residence of Kori to find that they were organizing a prayer and over a dozen villagers were being given religious sermons, along with booklets and pamphlets,” the police said.

So far, 98 persons have been arrested in 12 months in different districts on similar charges.

