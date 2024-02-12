Four arrested in Gurugram for gang-rape

Gurugram, Feb 12 Four men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 35-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her a job in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The woman, a native of West Bengal, was residing in a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur village in Gurugram under the Sector-29 police station's jurisdiction.

According to the police, one of the accused, who runs a placement agency assured her of providing her with a job.

The accused later, along with his accomplices, raped her in turn and threatened her if she disclosed the matter to any one.

The woman told the police some two weeks ago she came in contact with another man who helped provide her with a job. She then somehow mustered courage and reported the matter to the police on Sunday.

Based on her complaint, police filed a gang rape case and other relevant sections of the IPC against the suspects and nabbed them on Monday.

"The accused in the matter have been arrested. They will be produced before a court on Tuesday for further legal proceedings," Inspector Rishi Kant, SHO of Sector-29 police station, said.

