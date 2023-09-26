Four arrested in J&K's Budgam, arms recovered
By IANS | Published: September 26, 2023 10:53 AM2023-09-26T10:53:48+5:302023-09-26T10:55:04+5:30
Srinagar, Sep 26 Four persons have been arrested in a joint operation by the police and Army at Beerwah in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, said officials on Tuesday.
The operation was conducted on Monday night.
A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said.
"In a Joint Operation launched by the Army, police and intelligence agencies on the intervening night of 25-26 September in Beerwah, Budgam four suspected individuals have been apprehended," the Army said.
"Three pistols and other war-like stores were recovered.
" Investigation in progress," the Army added.
