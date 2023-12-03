Four arrested, juvenile detained for demanding ‘protection money’ from Delhi doctor

New Delhi, Dec 3 Four men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a doctor at gunpoint in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said on Sunday, adding that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend two others, who are still at large.

The matter came to light, when an incident of extortion was reported from a City Clinic, North Ghonda at Bhajanpura police station in the intervening night of November 1 and 2.

The complainant, Nadeem Ahmed, told police that on November 1, four unknown persons pretending to be patients came to his clinic and threatened him with a country-made pistol.

They demanded Rs five lakh from him as protection money.

During the investigation, the police team tasked to crack the case scanned CCTV footage of the clinic.

“Two accused persons, namely Haider Ali a.k.a Sameer (18), a resident of the same locality and a minor were apprehended within a few hours. In the follow-up police team also arrested three more accused persons for conspiracy while two accused are yet to be arrested,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey.

The other three accused were identified as Faisal Pathani (18), Sakib (19) and Mohd Zaim (23), all residents of Subhash Mohalla.

“The country-made pistol used in the crime has been recovered from Pathani. Zaim works as a scrap dealer and had hatched the conspiracy to extort from the doctor.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining two accused, who have been identified as Bada Sahil and Chhota Sahil,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor