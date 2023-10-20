Four Bambiha gang members arrested in Punjab, weapons seized

Chandigarh, Oct 20 In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police in an operation have arrested four key operatives of the Bambiha gang.

The arrested criminals were being handled by the absconding foreign-based gangster Gaurav Kumar, alias Lucky Patyal, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lucky Patyal had given assignment to the accused to attack specific targets in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, he said.

Four pistols, two sophisticated automatic and semi-automatic foreign made pistols (Beretta and Zigana) and two country-made pistols along with 25 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

