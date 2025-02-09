Four Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested from Bengal's Nadia district

Kolkata, Feb 9 Four Bangladeshi infiltrators and their Indian agent were arrested from the Hanskhali area of West Bengal's Nadia district, which is pretty close to the international border.

Sources from the district police said that these four Bangladeshi infiltrators, who had entered India a few months back, were trying to go back again to their country late Saturday night.

On being tipped off by their sources, the cops of the local Hanskhali Police first arrested these four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. From them, they came to know of their Indian agent, who helped them in entering India a few months back and was assisting them to go back to Bangladesh. Later, the cops also arrested that agent.

The four arrested Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified as Jasim Uddin, Baharul Sheikh, Quddus Sardar and Akalima Sardar.

The Indian agent arrested in this connection has been identified as Rajib Biswas, a resident of the Bogula area under Hanskhali Police Station.

All four were presented at a district court at Ranaghat in Nadia district on Sunday morning.

A district police official said that in the face of interrogation, Biswas admitted to helping the four Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter India and assisting them to return to their native.

Biswas had also admitted that he had been involved in the task of arranging illegal crossovers to the Indian territory for the Bangladeshi citizens for quite some time.

The investigating officials suspect that Biswas is part of a major racket involved in not just arranging illegal passage but also arranging fake Indian identity documents, including Indian passports, for them.

The cops have asked for Biwas' custody to interrogate him further and get information about the kingpins in the racket.

At the same time, the cops also want to interrogate the four arrested Bangladeshi infiltrators to know their intentions for coming to India a few months back.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor