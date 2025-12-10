Four bomb squad cops killed as speeding truck rams into police vehicle in MP's Sagar

Bhopal/Morena, Dec 10 Four members of the Bomb Disposal Squad of Madhya Pradesh Police lost their lives in a heartbreaking tragedy on the foggy stretch of National Highway 44, and one was left battling for life as their vehicle suffered a head-on collision with a speeding container truck in Sagar district.

The accident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday. According to police officials, the mishap took place around 4 a.m. between Bandri and Malthone when the police team, exhausted after completing a demanding anti-Naxal operation, was returning to Morena.

The container coming from the opposite direction rammed straight into the police vehicle with such ferocity that the official vehicle was crushed beyond recognition, leaving little chance of survival for those inside, except for one, who is battling for life.

The four personnel who died on the spot have been identified as Constable Pradhuman Dixit, Constable Aman Kaurav, driver Paramlal Tomar – all residents of Morena district – and dog master Vinod Sharma, who belonged to neighbouring Bhind district.

The sole survivor, Constable Rajiv Chauhan, sustained multiple grievous injuries. After receiving first aid at the accident site, he was immediately referred to Bansal Hospital in the state capital Bhopal, where doctors described his condition as critical.

Miraculously, the bomb squad’s trained dog that was travelling in the same vehicle emerged completely unharmed from the mangled wreckage.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, shaken by the news, took to his X handle to express profound grief. “The news of the death of four policemen in a horrific road accident in Sagar district this morning while returning from duty during an anti-Naxal operation is heartbreaking,” he wrote.

He paid humble tributes to the departed bravehearts, offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the martyred souls and speedy recovery of the injured constable.

Station police officers, who reached the spot soon after the accident, informed that the preliminary probe points towards high speed and possible loss of control by the container driver.

The driver fled the scene, abandoning the truck. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and police teams have launched a massive hunt to trace him.

Senior district administration and police officers remained present throughout the rescue and relief operations.

The bodies of the four martyred policemen have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision is continuing, even as the state police fraternity mourns the irreparable loss of its valiant members who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

