Four BRS MLAs meet Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 23 Four MLAs of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the BRS MLAs paid a courtesy call.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy (Narsapur), K. Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), G. Mahipal Reddy ( Patancheru), and Manik Rao (Zaheerabad ) met the Chief Minister at his residence.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy, who is also the President of state Congress unit, along with Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud reviewed the arrangements for a meeting of booth-level agents of the party to be held at L. B. Stadium on January 25. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address the meeting.

Kharge will give directions to booth level agents with regard to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will make important suggestions to convey to people the steps taken for implementation of the promises made in Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy has asked the party cadres to attend the meeting in large numbers, noting that booth level agents worked actively in Assembly elections and played an active role in the party's victory.

