Four Class X students drown in Yamuna; three bodies fished out

New Delhi, Feb 20 In a tragic incident, four Class X students, aged 15 to 17 years, drowned in the Yamuna river on Tuesday, the police said.

Sharing the details, an official said that on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Burari police station informing about the drowning of three persons in Yamuna river.

“In response, a police team immediately reached the Yamuna river bank at Thokar No. 8, Loni, Uttar Pradesh. It was found that four boys had drowned in the Yamuna, including two aged 17, one 16-year-old, and one 15-year-old,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), M.K. Meena.

The deceased, all 10th standard students who were friends, were residents of Rampark in Loni. According to their family members, they had left their homes at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“When they did not return, their parents initiated a search and reached the Yamuna river bank, where their clothes were found,” said the DCP.

Subsequently, a rescue boat and three fire tenders were called to the spot.

“The rescue boat found three bodies, while the search for the fourth body is still in progress,” the officer said.

