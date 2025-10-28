Four-day Chhath Puja concludes with 'Usha Arghya' across India

New Delhi, Oct 28 The four-day festival of Chhath Puja concluded on Tuesday with the rising sun (Usha Arghya), as devotees across the country offered their heartfelt prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, marking the end of one of the most disciplined and spiritually uplifting celebrations in the Hindu calendar.

The final ritual, known as 'Usha Arghya', symbolises new beginnings and gratitude. As the first rays of dawn touched the rivers, ponds, and ghats, devotees stood immersed in water, chanting hymns and mantras, seeking the blessings of the Sun God for health, happiness, and prosperity.

In the national capital, elaborate security arrangements were in place ahead of the festivities. At the Hathi Ghat in ITO, the atmosphere was both serene and vibrant. Separate camps, medical teams, and CCTV surveillance ensured safety and smooth management.

The festival, traditionally rooted in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, has in recent years found enthusiastic participation across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and even parts of southern India.

BJP National spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari joined devotees in Delhi for the concluding rituals, expressing joy over the growing unity the festival inspires.

A local devotee from the national capital told IANS, “This time, everything is much better -- the facilities are excellent. The government has provided good arrangements, and everything is happening peacefully. We are very happy and satisfied.”

Similarly, in Patna’s AG Colony, hundreds gathered before sunrise, their offerings of fruits, sugarcane, and 'thekua (traditional sweets)' neatly arranged in bamboo baskets.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the site and offered prayers, saying, “I feel extremely fortunate today. Just now, we offered prayers to Lord Surya and remembered Chhathi Maiya. The energy and devotion of the fasting devotees are truly inspiring.”

At the Sangam Vihar Ghat in Delhi, chants of “Jai Chhathi Maiya” echoed as families performed rituals in waist-deep water.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also participated in rituals in Bihar. Paswan said, “Without asking, Chhathi Maiya has blessed us with immense happiness. In the Viksit Bihar we dream of, every family should be filled with joy and prosperity.”

Across the nation, similar scenes of devotion unfolded. In Ayodhya, devotees began gathering as early as 3 a.m. for the final Arghya. One devotee said, “My mother and sister-in-law are fasting today. Watching them offer prayers to the rising sun fills my heart with faith.”

In Varanasi, ghats along the Ganges shimmered with diyas as thousands offered Usha Arghya.

From Kotputli in Rajasthan to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and from Ranchi in Jharkhand to Bhubaneswar in Odisha, devotees celebrated the culmination of Chhath Mahaparv with unmatched enthusiasm.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also participated in the rituals, extending greetings to devotees.

The festival commences with 'Nahay Khay', when devotees take a holy dip and prepare a simple meal. On the second day, 'Kharna', a day-long fast from morning to evening, is observed and later concluded with offerings of rasiya (sweet porridge) and roti. The third day marks 'Sandhya Arghya', when the ‘nirjala vrat’ (fast without water) begins, continuing until the early hours of the fourth day (Usha Arghya).

