Four-day National Tribal Film Festival kicks off in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 12 The four-day National Tribal Film Festival and Carnival began in Imphal on Wednesday, showcasing 23 tribal films from nine states and celebrating India’s diverse tribal heritage through cinema and culture.

Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai said the festival, organised as part of the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, aims to promote and celebrate tribal cinema, culture, and creative expression from across the country’s tribal communities.

The festival, being held from November 12 to 15 at the City Convention Centre and the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) complex, features films from nine states -- Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur.

According to Bajpai, the 2025 edition includes six feature films, two documentaries, 14 short films, and one animation film, the latter being a 15-minute National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) production on the life of tribal freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

The event will also host 16 national guests, 27 state delegates, and representatives from five tribal film forums and associations.

As part of the four-day celebration, the festival will feature two master classes, panel discussions, and two ‘In-Conversation’ sessions with filmmakers and cultural experts.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday included inaugural screenings, while the closing ceremony on November 15 will coincide with the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada and commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the revered tribal freedom fighter.

The closing day will include floral tributes, cultural performances, and a special film screening. The festival is being organised by the Tribal Research Institute and the Department of Tribal Affairs & Hills, Government of Manipur, in collaboration with the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS). L.N. Kashung, Director of Tribal Affairs & Hills, said the event combines the National Tribal Film Festival and the State-Level Tribal Carnival, Manipur.

“This is the first time the National Tribal Film Festival is being held in Manipur with participation from filmmakers of nine states. Twenty-three tribal-themed films will be screened during the festival. The aim is to promote cinema, preserve culture through film, and provide cultural education that fosters empathy, respect, and harmony among communities,” Kashung said.

Another senior official of the department said the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh is a year-long commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, observed from November 15, 2024, to November 15, 2025, to celebrate the heritage and contributions of India’s tribal communities.

