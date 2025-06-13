Four dead, 16 injured in Andhra Pradesh RTC bus crash in Bengaluru Rural district

Bengaluru, June 13 In a tragic road accident in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday, at least four people, including two children, were killed following a collision between an Andhra Pradesh RTC bus and a truck. Sixteen individuals were injured in the accident, with two are currently in a critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as 44-year-old Keshava Reddy, 21-year-old Tulasi, four-year-old Pranathi, and a one-year-old baby Maria. The police stated that all the deceased hailed from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Gottipura Gate in Hoskote taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, along the National Highway between Kolar and Hoskote.

According to police, the bus, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, was travelling from Tirupati towards Bengaluru.

The bus driver reportedly lost control while overtaking and crashed into the back of the truck, which was also heading towards Bengaluru.

Following a preliminary investigation, police suspect the accident may have occurred because the driver dozed off.

As a result of the accident, the bus was reduced to a mangled state. The injured are being treated at a private hospital in Hoskote, and the Hoskote traffic police are investigating the case.

Earlier, a tragic road accident involving an SUV, a bus, and a truck resulted in the death of six people in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka on May 21. The accident occurred near Managooli town, close to Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district, on National Highway 50.

On May 12, in two separate tragic road accidents, five people lost their lives in Chitradurga district and Hosakote town near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In the first incident, three people, including a woman, were killed in a head-on collision between an Innova car and a truck near the Kanive Anjaneya temple on the national highway in the morning in Chitradurga. The impact of the collision left the car mangled beyond recognition.

In another incident in the early hours, two persons were killed and another was critically injured in a collision between a tempo and a two-wheeler at Chikkahullur village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

According to police, an overspeeding tempo hit the motorcycle, resulting in the tragedy.

