Four dead in multi-vehicle collision in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 17 Four people, including two children, were killed and more than 15 others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the Karur-Salem National Highway near Semmadai in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. when a private luxury bus, travelling from Salem to Karur, collided with a tractor moving ahead on the same carriageway.

The force of the impact caused the bus to mount the central median and veer onto the opposite lane. In a matter of seconds, it rammed head-on into an oncoming tourist van, triggering a pile-up.

Police said the crash caused extensive damage to the bus and the van, trapping many passengers inside. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Karur station, along with Vangal police, launched a swift rescue operation.

Several passengers were extricated from the mangled remains of the vehicles using hydraulic cutters and other equipment.

Four people, including two minors, died on the spot. The injured were immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

A few critically injured passengers were later referred to private hospitals in the district for specialised care.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that overspeeding and reduced visibility during early morning hours may have contributed to the accident.

Officials also suspect the bus driver may have lost control while attempting to overtake the tractor.

The tragic incident led to significant traffic disruption on the busy highway, with a backlog of vehicles stretching several kilometres.

Police and highway maintenance staff worked for several hours to remove the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine liability and prevent similar incidents.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, especially during early morning hours when visibility is low.

