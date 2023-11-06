Four dead, many injured after bus falls from overbridge in Rajasthan's Dausa

In a tragic incident, at least four people lost their lives, and more than 30 individuals sustained injuries when a bus in Rajasthan's Dausa veered off the road and fell onto a railway track on Monday at 2:15 a.m. Preliminary indications suggest that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in the loss of control. However, an official determination of the accident's cause is still pending, with an ongoing investigation.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Udaipur and had commenced its journey from Haridwar on the previous evening.

The impact of the collision with the steel railing was so severe that it breached the barrier, causing the bus to plunge onto the railway track. Passengers on board were met with harrowing cries and distress as the vehicle tumbled onto the tracks.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Four people died, and several injured after a bus lost its control and fell on the railway track near Dausa Collectorate Circle. All the injured have been taken to the hospital. (05/11) pic.twitter.com/Xge5qLT9My — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Authorities, including the police and local administration, swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving word of the accident. The District Magistrate, accompanied by senior officials, visited the site and oversaw the initiation of rescue operations.

After the incident, the injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals. Out of the 28 individuals admitted for medical attention, regrettably, four had already succumbed to their injuries. Rajkumar Kaswa, ADM Dausa, Rajasthan, stated, "The doctors are treating the injured. The SDM has been dispatched to investigate the incident." This tragic event serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of road safety and driver vigilance.