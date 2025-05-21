Four electrocuted during Kashidas pujan in UP’s Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 At least four people died after being electrocuted during Kashidas pujan celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, officials said on Wednesday.

The tragic incident happened in Narwar village under the Mardah police station in the Ghazipur district. Three others sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred when villagers were preparing for the puja and erecting a pandal using green bamboo poles.

According to officials, one of the poles accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electric wire passing overhead, leading to a powerful electric current that proved fatal.

“While planting bamboo poles for the puja, a tragic accident occurred due to contact with an overhead high-tension line,” said SDM Sadar Manoj Pathak.

“Four people died on the spot, while three injured individuals were rushed to hospitals in Mau and Ghazipur. Assistance for the families of the deceased is being arranged,” he added.

Eyewitnesses said some villagers were cutting and carrying bamboo to construct the pandal. The upper end of one of the bamboo poles touched the live wire, electrocuting those holding it.

“One after another, people got electrocuted and collapsed. Hearing the screams, locals rushed to help,” said a resident.

The injured were immediately taken to Fatima Hospital in neighbouring Mau district, where doctors declared four of them brought dead. Treatment of the critically injured is going on at Mau and Sadar hospitals.

Following the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) and teams from several police stations reached the site to help the affected families.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the district administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and extended wishes for their speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to provide all necessary assistance and relief to the victims’ families.

