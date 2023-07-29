Four electrocuted during Tazia procession in Bokaro

Ranchi, July 29 At least four persons were electrocuted and 13 others injured during a Tazia procession in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Khetko village of Petarwar block when the vey-high Tazia made for the Muharram procession came into contact with a 11,000 volt wire, resulting in a blast.

The battery meant for the sound system in the procession also exploded.

A stampede-like situation broke out following the incident.

Asif Raza, Enamul, Ghulam Hasan and Sajid Ansari of Khetko village were killed instantly on the spot.

Of the 13 injured persons, six identified as Salauddin Ansari, Ibrahim Ansari, Lal Mohammad, Firdous Ansari, Mehtab Ansari, Arif Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, Mujibul Ansari, Saqib Ansari are said to be in critical condition.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bokaro for treatment.

