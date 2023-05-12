Four elephants electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh's Parvatipuram

Visakhapatnam, May 12 Four wild elephants were electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh's Parvatipuram-Manyam district in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred near katragadda village under Bhamini mandal of the district near Odisha border.

The tuskers were found lying dead close to an electric transformer. Villagers said they apparently came in contact with the transformer leading to their death.

Police and forest department officials rushed to the village after they were alerted by the villagers. The officials took up the investigation. The electric transformer was not protected by a boundary wall.

A herd of six elephants had recently entered the area from neighbouring Odisha. Four of them died of electrocution.

The incident occurred even as the forest department was working on a plan to create an elephant zone for 14 elephants including eight already existing in the forest.

Forest officials said they would take steps to protect the remaining 10 jumbos. Animal rights activists have demanded immediate measures to establish an elephant rehabilitation centre.

