Four family members charred to death in house fire in Bengal’s Uluberia

Kolkata, Dec 22 Four members of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out at their house in Uluberia in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Monday. The tragic incident occurred late Sunday night while the victims were fast asleep.

According to police, the fire broke out around 12.30 a.m. in the Jhamtia Gram Panchayat area under Uluberia's Joypur police station limits. The family members failed to notice the blaze as they were in deep sleep on a cold winter night.

The deceased have been identified as Duryodhan Dalui, Dudhkumar Dalui, Archana Dalui and Shampa Dalui, a ninth-grade student. All four were sleeping together in one room when the fire broke out. Although the fire brigade arrived quickly and brought the fire under control, none of the family members could be saved.

The police and fire department initially suspect that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. A full investigation into the incident has been launched. The police have cordoned off the area around the house.

According to locals, most of the villagers attended a social programme in the area last night on the occasion of Ganga Puja. Only a handful of people were in their homes. Due to the cold winter night, everyone had closed their doors and windows and gone to sleep. As a result, no one initially noticed the fire.

Police and fire services promptly arrived and brought it under control. Four charred bodies were recovered from the house, which were sent for post-mortem examination. It was learnt that Dudhkumar worked as an electrician in the area. The house had walls made of bamboo and mud and a roof of asbestos sheets. As a result, the house was quickly engulfed in flames.

