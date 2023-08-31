Four get life imprisonment for killing constable in UP

Bareilly (UP), Aug 31 The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Suresh Kumar Gupta has sentenced four men to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of murdering a UP police constable, Parmendra Singh, during an encounter in Fatehganj West area of Bareilly in 2007.

One of the five accused died during trial.

The court, on Wednesday, also slapped a fine totalling Rs 2,70,000 on all the accused, and ordered that half the penalty be given to the family of the deceased constable.

Additional District Government Counsel(ADGC) Digambar Patel said: “The incident was reported on January 19, 2007, when police received information about the presence of robbers in Nakhasa Bagh area during midnight hours. Constable Parmendra Kumar, Nirdosh Kumar and Pramod Kumar rushed to the place, but the armed robbers opened fire at them.

"Five robbers — Ibrahim Khan, Akeel Raza, Guddu, Akeena and Inna Nabi — were arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons and 149) guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC. They were later granted bail,” said Patel.

