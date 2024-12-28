Four held in Gurugram for killing youth over mobile phone

Gurugram, Dec 28 A crime branch team of the Gurugram police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 19-year-old youth in a fight over a mobile phone, police said.

The victim was identified as Ashish, a resident of Bhangrola village of Gurugram, who was an autorickshaw driver.

The accused have been identified as Brijesh alias Rinku, Umesh alias Nahne and Arvinder Kumar, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Siyasaran Sahu alias Sibbu of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, on December 22, they received information that a body of a person was lying in the water filled in the green belt of Dwarka Expressway near Harsaru village.

Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and discovered the body.

The spot was also inspected by the police's scene-of-crime, forensic science laboratory and fingerprint teams.

"After inspection of the deceased and the spot, efforts were made by the police team to identify the deceased, as a result of which he was identified as Ashish," said Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The deceased's father told the police through a written complaint that his son Ashish used to drive an autorickshaw on rent.

The deceased had injury marks on his head and his neck was slashed with a muffler.

Some unknown persons have murdered his son, the deceased's father said.

Based on the deceased's father's complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in the Sector-10 police station of Gurugram.

During questioning, a police team of Inspector Jagveer Singh, Incharge Crime Branch, Palam Vihar, nabbed the accused on Thursday from Kankarola Road in Gurugram.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused lived on rent in Kankarola.

Brijesh was acquainted with Ashish, the deceased.

"Ashish had forcibly taken the mobile phone of accused Brijesh. Later, on the night of December 21 and 22, Brijesh, along with his other companions, went to meet Ashish in Bhangrola village, and there they had an altercation with Ashish. Later, the accused hit Ashish on the head with a brick, put him in the autorickshaw and strangled him with a muffler. Later, the accused killed Ashish and threw his body in the green belt of Dwarka Expressway and fled," ACP (Crime) Dahiya said.

Further action is being taken by the police team as per the rules in the case.

The case is under investigation.

