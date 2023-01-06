Four held with contraband worth Rs 2 cr near Indo-Nepal border

Bahraich (UP), Jan 6 Four suspected smugglers have been arrested with contraband worth over Rs 2 crore from Rupaidiha near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma said that a joint patrol of local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal arrested the four suspected smugglers with 435 grams of smack.

The arrested accused were found carrying the banned drug when they were stopped and searched near Rupaidiha railway station.

The price of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated at Rs 2.17 crore, the police said.

The four have been identified as Taj Babu a.k.a. Sameer, Bablu a.k.a Mohammad Amin, Sanjay Kewat and Dinesh all residents of Rupaidiha, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

The police have lodged a case against the quartet under sections of the NDPS Act.

