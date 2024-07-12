Four held with over 97 kg Ganja in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 12 A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four accused with a haul of over 97 kilos of ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh, from Sohna-Tauru Road, police said.

The arrested culprits were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sohna City Police Station, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Sharma, Sahil Ahmed, Anish and Zuber.

The suspects were arrested by a team of the crime unit of Sohna in Gurugram after they received a tip-off. The police said the suspects were in the city to sell narcotics.

During questioning the accused disclosed that they had sourced the narcotics from Rajasthan for Rs 9.70 lakh for potential customers in Faridabad. They wanted to sell it for a high margin in the market.

The police have also recovered two cars which were used for transporting the illegal contraband.

"Four cases of NDPS were registered against Anil in Delhi and Faridabad. We are checking the other criminal record," said Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

