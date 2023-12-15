Four human traffickers arrested in Bihar, minor Nepalese girl rescued

Patna, Dec 15 A unit of the Shasatra Seema Bal (SSB) 51 battalion with the help of an NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan have arrested four people on the charge of trafficking a minor Nepalese girl, an official said.

The accused were intercepted at Dharharwa border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district near the India-Nepal border on Thursday evening. The accused were handed over to the Parihar police station in the district. An FIR has been registered on the direction of district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

During investigation, it appeared that the accused had lured the victim for marriage and was on the way to Gujarat. The actual idea was to take her in Gujarat and force her into flesh trade.

“We have learnt about the activities of human traffickers in the region. Accordingly, Pawan Dattatre, the additional commandant of SSB formed a mobile team to keep an eye on strangers. We spotted the accused with vulnerable activities. During questioning, they were arrested,” said an official of SSB 51 Battalion.

“The joint efforts of SSB and Bihar Police managed to rescue a minor girl. It is a great effort of security agencies. They have cracked a big network of human trafficking gangs which are active in the border regions of Bihar (India) and Nepal. They lure minor girls for marriage in Bihar and Nepal. The girls generally belong to poor families and force them into immoral activities,” said Manish Sharma, director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

