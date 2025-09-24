Four, including 5-year-old kid, killed as dumper hits bike in Raj's Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 24 Four members of a family, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a tragic accident in the Thanagazi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday when a speeding dumper collided with a bike.

All four were riding the bike when it was hit by the speeding vehicle.

According to locals, the impact was so severe that three died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The victims were identified as residents of Mejod village in Thanagazi.

Following the accident, the dumper driver attempted to escape. However, local villagers chased the vehicle and managed to stop it near Piplai Station by deflating its tyres.

The angry mob then caught hold of the driver, thrashed him and then handed him over to the police. Soon after the incident, tension gripped the area as residents gathered in large numbers.

Furious over repeated accidents caused by speeding heavy vehicles, villagers blocked State Highways 52 and 77 at the Alwar-Jaipur intersection in Pratapgarh. The protest led to a massive traffic jam, with vehicles stranded for hours.

The villagers accused the administration of negligence, stating that accidents have become frequent in the region due to the unchecked movement of high-speed dumpers and trucks.

At present, police have reached the spot, but the situation remains tense as the locals demand strict action against the driver and effective measures to prevent further mishaps. The protesters were demanding an immediate ban on overloaded dumpers on this route. They alleged that the reckless movement of heavy vehicles has made this road increasingly unsafe.

The horrific road accident was reported near Jhiri Stand on Dausa Road in Pratapgarh, Alwar, around 9:30 a.m.

According to eyewitnesses, three victims died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries while being taken to Jaipur. The deceased have been identified as Babulal (40), son of Badrilal; Monu (5), son of Jagannath; and Ashok (22), son of Sarwan -- all residents of Mejod village. Narsi (25), son of Naina Ram, also from the same family, died on the way to Jaipur.

