Four involved in 2 dozen snatching, theft cases held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 28 Four people, involved in nearly two dozen cases of loot and snatching, were arrested here, police said on Saturday.

"Those arrested were identified as Dipanshu alias Gappu, Harsh alias Piyush, Anil alias Nanhe and Krishan. They were arrested by a police team of Sector-9A police station headed by Inspector Sandeep Kumar. Two scooty and 19 mobile phones were recovered from them," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Dipanshu, Anil and Harsh were arrested on Friday while Krishan was arrested on Saturday.

According to police, Anil is the mastermind of the gang and around 16 cases of snatching and the Excise Act were registered against him at different police station in Gurugram.

"Dipanshu and Harsh are drug addicts and to fulfil their desire they used to snatch mobile mobile phones and hand over to Anil. Anil pass it to Krishan who works at a mobile repair shop. He later sold mobile in parts," Boken said.

Anil and Dipanshu are habitual offenders. The two were involved in two dozen cases of loot and snatching.

"We are grilling all of them on police remand," Boken added.

