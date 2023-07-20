Four involved in firing incident in Gurugram held

Gurugram: The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police have arrested four men involved in opening fire at a man in Koh village on July 17 following a minor dispute.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said on Thursday that the injured victim has been identified as Dishant, a resident of Koh village in Gurugram, while the suspects have been identified as Omkar Shukla, Mohit Kumar, Saurabh Kumar aka Stoli, and Aniket Kumar Shukla, all residents of Champaran, Bihar.

According to the police, Omkar came to Koh village on July 11 to meet his female friend but Dishant caught them during evening hours and beat him up along with his friends.

"After the incident, Omkar developed a grouse against Dishant and hatched a plan to kill him along with his companions. On July 17, Mohit and Saurabh reached Dishant's shop at Koh village after which Mohit opened fire at the victim. The victim sustained a bullet injury on his neck and is still undergoing treatment," Dhaiya said.

"Sub-inspector Lalit Kumar and his team nabbed the four men from Delhi's Paharganj area on Wednesday," Dahiya said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's grandfather, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused at the Manesar police station.

