Four juveniles nabbed in Delhi for firing at man

New Delhi, Jan 12 Four juveniles have been apprehended by the police for allegedly firing at a man in the south Delhi area, an official said on Friday.

The police received a call regarding the incident that took place on Monday following which a police team rushed to the spot, and found that the injured, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment.

"After being discharged from hospital, the complainant stated that 2-4 persons came on a motorcycle and one of them fired upon him using a country-made pistol and fled the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Anki Chauhan.

During the investigation, the police team tasked to crack the case collected the CCTV footage of the vicinity of the crime spot and an analysis was done to gather clues about the assailants.

"Further, the injured was thoroughly questioned to get more details about the incident and subsequently,while analysing CCTV footage, the accused persons were spotted while committing crime," said the DCP.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused persons were zeroed down.

"Raids were conducted, and four juveniles were apprehended. Upon instance, one country made pistol used in the commission of crime was recovered," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor