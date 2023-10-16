Four Kerala students drown in Thrissur pond

Kochi, Oct 16 Four college students drowned in a pond in Thrissur on Monday.

According to Fire officials, the incident occurred when the four friends were swimming in the pond. One of them felt like drowning and seeing him struggle, the remaining three tried to save him but things turned for worse and all the four drowned in the pond.

Though locals tried rescue them, the lives of the four could not be saved.

A Fire Department team reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Later, the bodies were sent for autopsy.

