Four kids injured as Anganwadi building roof plaster gives way in Karnataka

Kolar (Karnataka), Jan 4 Four children were injured and admitted to hospital on Saturday after the plaster of the roof of an Anganwadi center collapsed on them during class in Dasarahalli village, Kolar district.

The incident occurred in the morning, sparking outrage among villagers, who accused authorities of negligence.

According to police, seven children were inside the building when the roof plaster suddenly gave way. Among them, one child suffered a leg fracture, while three others sustained injuries to the head and limbs.

The injured children were immediately shifted to Bangarpet Government Hospital. Authorities have confirmed that preparations are underway for surgery on the child who sustained a fracture.

Local MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy of the Congress party visited both the site of the incident and the hospital to check on the injured children.

"I visited the spot and found no structural issues with the building. The tragedy appears to have been caused by plaster loosening due to rains," MLA Narayanaswamy stated.

"One of the children has a hairline fracture. I have ordered a comprehensive review of all Anganwadi school buildings in the constituency," he added.

The MLA assured that strict action would be taken against the contractor responsible for the construction and any negligence by the education department.

Deputy Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Narayanaswamy, confirmed the suspension of the Anganwadi teacher for failing to report the building’s poor condition.

"We are immediately relocating the Anganwadi centre to another building to ensure the children’s safety," he stated.

Villagers have called for accountability, demanding stricter oversight of infrastructure in childcare centres.

Anganwadi centres are rural childcare facilities established by the Indian government in 1975 under the Integrated Child Development Services program to address child hunger and malnutrition.

