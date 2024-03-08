Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Maha's Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra), March 8 Four persons were killed and one person was seriously injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on the Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm near the Umbarkhon Phata in Igatpuri taluka when the motorcycle reportedly attempted to overtake the car on the busy road.

There were three riders on the motorcycle and one in the car when the crash took place, while some others on the road were also injured.

At least one victim reportedly critically injured was rushed by the villagers to the Ghoti rural hospital, and police are attempting to ascertain the identity of all the dead persons.

