Four killed, 17 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Doda

Jammu, July 15 Four people were killed and 17 others injured when a vehicle dropped into a deep gorge on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Police said that a tempo traveller vehicle went out of the driver’s control in the Ponda area of the district on the Doda-Bhart road this morning.

“A rescue operation was immediately launched after getting news about the accident. Four passengers died on the spot, while 17 injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The rescue operation has been going on, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident," said officials.

Authorities, including local police, SDRF teams, and volunteers, were immediately pressed into action to carry out rescue and evacuation efforts.

“The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical, while cognisance of the incident has been taken and further investigation started,” police said.

Minister of State (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said earlier on X, “Just now spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh after receiving information on a private tempo road accident near Bhart village, about 20 to 25 Kms from Doda city. 3 casualties reported so far, 4 others critically injured. All possible help and medical aid being provided.”

Hilly districts of Jammu division, including Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi districts are infamous for fatal road accidents in which precious human lives have been lost.

Traffic department officials attribute these accidents to bad road conditions, rash and negligent driving, overloading, overspeeding and road rage.

Special squads have been deployed in these districts to prevent such accidents.

The transport department has been issuing warnings to vehicle drivers and owners advising them that offences under the Vehicle Registration Act are punishable with cancellation of the vehicle’s registration and driver’s licence in case of serious road accidents. In cases where minors are found driving vehicles, cancellation of the vehicle’s registration and imprisonment of parents are some of the punishments highlighted by the Regional Transport Officers in the UT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor