Four killed, 3 injured as speeding truck rams into three-wheeler in Bihar

Patna, July 29 Four persons died and three were critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday.

The accident occurred at Chakwas Chowk, located on the Vaishali-Lalganj State Highway Number 74. Three critically injured persons were admitted in Patna Medical College and Hospital, while two children who sustained minor injuries were admitted to Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

Among the four deceased, three were women, and the fourth was the driver of the three-wheeler.

The victims had gone to Budhia Mai Asthan for a religious ritual on the second Monday of the Sawan month. While returning home, they boarded a three-wheeler. When the auto reached Chakwas Chowk, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it. Two children sustained minor injuries as they were thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact of the collision.

The police reported that around nine persons, including the driver, were in the three-wheeler.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver.

