Four killed, 8 injured in road accidents in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 1 At least four people were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in areas surrounding Bengaluru during New Year celebrations, police said on Wednesday.

In one incident, two people died on the spot and six others were injured when the Innova car they were travelling in overturned near Janata Colony on Tavarekere Road, close to Magadi on Bengaluru's outskirts. The victims were returning to Bengaluru after enjoying an early morning coffee at 3 a.m. following New Year celebrations.

The deceased were identified as 31-year-old Manju and 30-year-old Kiran. They were travelling with six friends, all of whom sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Magadi police are investigating the case, and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

In another incident, two young men lost their lives when the car they were travelling in with friends collided with a parked canter vehicle near the Sathanur bus stop in Kanakapura taluk, close to Bengaluru.

The deceased were identified as 41-year-old Niranjan and 43-year-old Vishwanath. Police stated that the victims were returning to Bengaluru after attending a New Year party at a private resort. The car crashed into the canter, which was parked on the roadside. The impact of the collision killed Niranjan and Vishwanath on the spot, while two other passengers in the car sustained severe injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Sathanur police are investigating the case.

In a separate incident in Hassan city, a lover stabbed a man in front of a hotel where he was celebrating a New Year party, following a quarrel.

The victim, 25-year-old Manukumar, a resident of A. Guduganahalli village was stabbed by his lover, identified as Bhavani. According to police, both hail from the same village and had studied together.

Police stated that Manukumar was partying at the hotel on Tuesday night with his friends and had ignored calls from Bhavani. Angered by this, Bhavani arrived at the hotel and confronted him. A verbal altercation ensued, and when Manukumar’s friends attempted to pacify them, Bhavani took out a knife and stabbed him.

The victim is currently being treated in the ICU of the district hospital. K.R. Puram police are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor