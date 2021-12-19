Four killed after container truck overturns near Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi

Four people were killed on the spot after a container truck carrying rice overturned and fell on an autorickshaw early on Sunday near Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, said the police.

The deceased persons included the driver of the autorickshaw had been identified as Surender Yadav (40). While the deceased passengers had been identified as Jay Yadav (32), Komal Singh (35), Tata Prakash (13), added police.

According to the police, the truck driver and his helper had fled from the spot and are currently absconding, as per the police.

Enquiry revealed that the truck loaded with rice and weighing over 35 tonnes was being transported from Sonepat to Tughlakabad Depot, as per the police.

The autorickshaw body was cut and the bodies of the four males trapped inside were taken out and sent to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) where they were declared brought dead, said the CAT personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

