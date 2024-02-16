Four killed after tractor crashes into height barrier in Bihar's Araria

Patna, Feb 16 Four persons were killed while six others were injured after the high-speed tractor they were travelling on crashed into a height barrier in Bihar’s Araria district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place at Diyari Panchayat on Thursday night when victims were returning after the immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols in a river.

The police said that the investigation revealed that the driver of the tractor failed to see the height barrier which led to the mishap.

Three of them died on the spot while another succumbed on the way to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar Mandal, Sadanand Mandal, Munna Kumar Mandal, and Manesh Kumar Mandal.

The injured persons are admitted to a civil hospital and a private hospital. The conditions of three of them are said to be critical.

"Four persons died in the road accident and six others were injured in Diyari Panchayat on Thursday night. We have admitted the injured persons to the Araria Civil Hospital and a private hospital. The District Magistrate is monitoring the situation and medical aid is being provided to them," said Ram Pukar Singh, SDPO, Araria.

In a separate incident, one person died and another was seriously injured in Patna on Thursday night.

The accident took place on Ganga Path Marine Drive when an SUV overturned due to high speed. One person died on the spot while an iron rod pierced into the chest of a driver.

Patna police used a gas cutter to cut the pipe and admitted the victim to a hospital. The victims are yet to be identified.

