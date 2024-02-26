Four killed as bus rams into parked truck in Andhra

Vijayawada, Feb 26 Four people were killed when a bus rammed into a stationary truck in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh early Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the national highway near Padalamma temple in Prathipadu mandal.

According to police, a truck which was heading to Bapatla from Odisha had suffered a tyre puncture and the driver had stopped the vehicle by the roadside.

A bus of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which was on its way to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam, hit the stationary truck from behind.

Three persons fixing the puncture and a pedestrian were killed on the spot.

The bus driver did not stop the vehicle after the accident and reached Rajamahendravaram.

Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

