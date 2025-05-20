Four killed as bus rams into stationary truck in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 20 Four persons were killed and 20 injured in a road accident in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Rangapuram in Parigi mandal when a private bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception, rammed into a stationary truck.

One person died on the spot while three others succumbed on the way to the hospital. The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Parigi, and some of them were later shifted to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

Of the injured, the condition of six is stated to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Mallesh, Sandeep, Balamani and Hemalatha.

According to police, the bus was carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad. The bus driver failed to notice the cement-laden truck, which had stopped on the road. The collision occurred around 1.45 a.m.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital in Parigi. The bodies of the deceased were also shifted to the government hospital for autopsy.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the road accident that occurred near Rangapuram in Vikarabad district.

He directed the officials to provide the best possible medical treatment and immediate relief measures to those injured in the accident.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, a person went missing after a country-made boat capsized off the coast in Kakinada district.

Police said the boat carrying three persons capsized off the Uppada coast near U. Kothapalli mandal. Two of them swam safely to Hope Island.

However, a youth, Shyam (22), went missing.

Police, with the help of expert swimmers, launched an operation to trace the missing person.

