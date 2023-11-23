Four killed as car crashes into tree in UP district

Kanpur Dehat, Nov 23 Four people were killed when a speeding car crashed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat in the early hours of Thursday.

The driver and four children were severely injured in the accident, the police added.

The police reached the spot and admitted the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, on reaching the hospital, four people, including a child, succumbed to their injuries. Another child, who is in critical condition, has been referred to Kanpur's Hallet Hospital for advanced treatment.

Kanpur Dehat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BBGTS Murty confirmed the incident and said, "Four people are now in a better condition and adequate care and aid have been provided to the injured patients."

Eyewitnesses said that the driver probably fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.

