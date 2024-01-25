Four killed as car plunges into river in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jan 25 Four people were killed after a speeding car crashed into the railings of a bridge and fell about 30 feet into the Ramganga river in Bijnor's Harevali barrage.

Of the five occupants of the car, four drowned, while one was saved by local divers.

The car occupants were returning home from a village fair and it seems the driver lost control of the vehicle perhaps due to speeding at night, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Khursheed,45, Faisal, 25, Rashid, 22, and Mahruf,19, all from Noorpur Chhipari village under Sherkot police limits.

The lone survivor was identified as Sikandar, 22.

"When the car fell into the river and started sinking, I somehow managed to break open the window glass. The last thing I remember was a diver coming to my rescue. It all happened within a few seconds. Water soon gushed in and others could not save themselves," Sikandar told police.

The recently purchased car was owned by village head Mohammad Rauf, and his sons, Sikandar and Mahruf, who were in the vehicle at the time of incident.

Afzalgarh circle officer, Archana Singh, said, "Four, including the village head's son, drowned while one of them was saved. He was rushed to the local hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor