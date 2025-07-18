Four killed as car rams into truck on Hyderabad ORR

Hyderabad, July 18 Four persons were killed and another injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of Hyderabad early on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the ORR at Adibatla in Rangareddy District in Telangana. While three persons died on the spot, another person succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

The car was completely crushed in the collision and police had a tough time in extricating the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle

The deceased were identified as Maloth Chandu Lal (29), Gaguloth Janardhan (50), Kavali Balaraju (40) and Jada Krishna (42)

The injured was admitted to a hospital in BN Reddy Nagar and his condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased were all employees at a resort in Moinabad. According to police, the car hit the stationary truck from behind near Bongulur exit. After the collision, the truck driver fled the scene.

The car was heading from Pedda Amberpet to Bonguluru. It was raining when the accident occurred and this is believed to have impacted visibility. The car driver apparently failed to notice the parked vehicle near pillar number 108.

Police personnel from Adibatla and Ibrahimpatnam police stations of Rachakonda Commissionerate rushed to the spot.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation into the mishap.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Chevella and Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy District last night inundated low-lying areas. Road connectivity to some villages was snapped as a result of inundation.

The road from Bakaram to Nagireddyguda was completely flooded. The heavy downpour caused huge damage to crops as the fields were inundated. Farmers were shocked over the huge losses.

Locals said encroachments around Yerraguntla lake in Bakaram resulted in the inundation of Bakaram-Nagireddyguda road. According to them the nalas which carry flood water to the lake were blocked due to encroachments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor