Four killed as car rams into “unknown” vehicle in MP's Dhar district

Bhopal, April 28 Four youths lost their lives in a devastating road accident when the car in which they were travelling rammed the rear end of an unknown vehicle during the early hours of Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The tragic road accident occurred near the Prince Hotel in Balgaondi village, under the jurisdiction of the Tirla police station of the district.

They all might have died instantly, the police said. The deceased were later identified as Prakash Bhuria (35) of Ratlam, Raja (30) from Jhabua, Rahul (23) from Phulgaondi, and Dilip (24) from Rajgarh.

They were identified by a relative who was informed through a mobile phone. The relative, according to police, said they were going to participate in a mass-marriage ceremony.

Police believe the car was moving at an extremely high speed when it struck the other vehicle. The investigating officer told IANS that it is unclear whether the crash involved a stationary or moving vehicle, adding that the car was severely mangled, and that it took hours to recover the bodies.

The primary investigation, according to police, suggests that the car had left Jhabua the previous night around 10 p.m., as the occupants headed towards Dhar to attend a wedding.

The accident occurred on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane highway, leaving investigators uncertain about the cause of the accident. Officials stated that detailed insights would only emerge after a thorough investigation and post-mortem analysis.

“The impact of the crash was devastating, rendering the car completely destroyed. Although the airbags deployed as designed, they failed to save the passengers,” the police said.

The horrific severity of the collision was further underscored by one victim, who was flung forward from the back seat and became lodged in the car’s windshield. Responding to the call from a local person, the Tirla police reached the spot and extricated the victims’ bodies from the crushed vehicle.

After considerable effort, the remains were recovered and sent to Dhar District Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

On Sunday, 12 people died in a car accident in the Mandsaur district. They were killed as the vehicle fell into a roadside well after hitting a motorbike. The deceased included the bike-borne man and a local man who entered the well and rescued four persons before falling unconscious.

