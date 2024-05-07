Four killed as heavy rain lashes parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, May 7 Four persons were killed as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Two persons died in Medak while one death each was reported from Warangal and Hyderabad.

Two construction workers died in a wall collapse in Medak district. They were working at a poultry farm near Rayulapur village in Kaudipalli mandal. The deceased have identified as Subrahmanyam (45) and N. Nagu (35).

One person died in Warangal district when a tree fell on him. The incident occurred on the National Highway near Katralaya village in Wardhannapet mandal.

In Hyderabad, one person died of electrocution in the Bahadurpura area after he touched an electric pole.

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and its suburbs on Tuesday evening, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

The rain accompanied by hailstorms though provided much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

The rain, which lasted for an hour, inundated the roads in a few areas, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear as trees fell at a few places due to strong winds.

Emergency teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been pressed into service to clear the stagnant water and fallen trees.

The downpour led to long traffic jams in the central parts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and also in the information technology clusters of Madhapur and Gachibowli.

There were huge traffic jams from the Raidurgam Biodiversity junction to IKEA and other stretches on the IT corridor. The movement of vehicles was also affected on the city's outskirts.

Meanwhile, rain accompanied by thunderstorms also hit many districts, including Karimnagar, Medak, Warangal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mulugu.

Several parts of the state were in the grip of severe heatwave conditions for the last few days, with the maximum temperature at a few places crossing the 46-degree Celsius mark.

The Met office has forecast more rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state on Wednesday.

The rain and strong winds also impacted the ongoing election campaign at a few places.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in Karimnagar was cancelled as strong winds uprooted the tents and damaged the chairs arranged for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor