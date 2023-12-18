Four killed as truck hits van in UP district

Jalaun, Dec 18 Four persons were killed and as many injured when their pick-up van was hit by a truck near a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said some people were travelling from Madhya Pradesh in a pick-up van that was hit by a truck near Katehari toll plaza on Sunday night, killing four persons, including two minors.

The deceased have been identified as Aniruddha, 2, Priyanka, 28, Nancy, 16, and Munni Devi, 50.

The police officer said that the injured have been taken to hospital.

"The truck is being identified and its driver will be arrested soon," the SP said.

