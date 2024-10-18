Four killed, eight injured in Bihar road accident

Patna, Oct 18 Four Kawarias were killed and eight others were critically injured after being mowed down by a speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka district on Friday evening.

The incident took place at Nagardih village under the jurisdiction of Fullidumar police station around 8:30 PM.

Bablu Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Fullidumar police station, confirmed the accident, stating that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

“As soon as we received information about the accident, we rushed to the site and rescued the injured individuals. They have been admitted to Sadar Hospital Banka, and two of them are in critical condition,” SHO Kumar said.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to trace the driver and the vehicle involved.

The victims of the accident, which took place in Nagardih village, were Kawarias from adjoining areas, part of a pilgrimage group carrying Ganga water from Ajgavinath Dham, Sultanganj, en route to Deoghar to offer it to Lord Shiva.

“As they were walking, a black SUV speeding through the village mowed them. The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident,” Kumar said.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the location. When a Police Control Room Vehicle (DIAL 112), which was the first responder, arrived to assist the injured, an agitated mob, angry over the accident, set the police vehicle on fire. The mob also pelted stones at the police personnel, injuring some officers during the clash.

To restore order, a large police force from more than six police stations was dispatched to the area, and senior officers are working to ensure swift action against the driver involved.

Authorities are also in the process of identifying the victims to notify their families. The situation remains tense, and efforts are ongoing to bring the area under control.

Kumar said the district police will arrest the errant driver soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor