Four killed in accident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Jammu, Oct 20 Four people were killed in a road accident on Friday on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Police sources said that an apple-laden truck on way to Jammu from Srinagar crashed into the road divider at Jhajjar Kotli bridge on the highway resulting in the death of four persons, including the driver of the truck.

The accident took place around 2.30 a.m. Police shifted the bodies to the hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities after registering a case in this incident,” sources said.

