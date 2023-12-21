Four killed in jeep-truck collision in K’taka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 21 Four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a truck and a jeep in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka

The accident happened late on Wednesday night near the taluk office on the outskirts of Afzalpur town. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Santhosh, 55-year-old Shankar, 50-year-old Siddamma, and five-year-old Huchchappa. All were residents of Madyala village near Afzalpur town.

Pooja Doddamani, 30, sustained serious injuries in the accident and has been shifted to a private hospital.

The jeep was traveling from Afzalpur towards Mallabad and collided with a truck coming from Kalaburagi, according to the police.

The jeep was reduced to a mangled heap of metal in the collision. Afzalpur police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

