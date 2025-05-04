Four Killed, One Injured After Autorickshaw Crushed in Tragic Mathura Road Accident

An autorickshaw was struck by a speeding car and subsequently a truck in Mathura on Saturday, killing four people on board and seriously injuring another. According to district officials, a forthcoming truck ran over the autorickshaw passengers who had fallen onto the road following the collision with the SUV, resulting in the deaths. The event happened in Vrindavan, which is under the district's Jaint police station's jurisdiction. The accident happened around 3 PM. According to authorities, three of the dead were brothers from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who were travelling to Vrindavan for an event.

Chandra Prakash Singh, the district magistrate, stated they were rushed to the hospital. An SUV and an autorickshaw collided on Ramtahal-Vrindavan Road. Due to the impact of the collision, the people inside the autorickshaw fell onto the road. The two cars were being followed by the fast truck, which crushed the occupants to death, he said. The driver of the autorickshaw was among the dead. Sabir, 25, was a Mathura native. The DM stated, "The bodies of others have also been sent for postmortem," and that he had assured the irate relatives that he would provide them with all the assistance they needed.

Circle officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh stated that the man in critical condition was identified as Shivam Sharma (20), who is also rumoured to be linked to the brothers. The other three victims are Pyare Lal Sharma, 60; Mukesh Sharma, 45; and Hukum Chand Sharma, 40.

After the accident the autorickshaw sustained significant damage.